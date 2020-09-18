The UN's top human rights body passed a resolution backed by the European Union seeking quick and enhanced scrutiny of alleged violations in Belarus by authorities under President Alexander Lukashenko, after rejecting efforts to squelch speakers and water down the text.

The Human Rights Council voted 23-2 with 22 abstentions on the resolution that calls on the UN human rights chief to look into the situation of rights in the former Soviet republic and report back by year-end. The 47-member body rejected 17 amendments that had sought to alter the language.

The vote followed a dramatic “urgent debate” in which Belarus and backers like China, Russia and Venezuela sought to muzzle speakers like Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former English teacher who placed second to Lukashenko in the country's disputed presidential election last month.

Belarus' Foreign Ministry in a statement described the resolutions as a "dangerous precedent" and accused the council of meddling in its internal affairs.

'Violence cycle needs to break'

The four countries had, in essence, argued a breach of procedural rules by letting her and others speak. Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, the Austrian ambassador in Geneva, allowed speakers to continue decrying a string of alleged rights violations in Belarus.

“The council’s consideration of the recent events in Belarus is timely,” UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in remarks delivered by her deputy. “Peaceful mass demonstrations have continued to contest the declared result of last month’s presidential elections.”

“We are witnessing thousands of arrests. Hundreds of reports of torture and other ill-treatment, including sexual violence and the reported torture of children,” Bachelet's statement said, referring to a police crackdown on post-election protests plus troubles from a decade ago.

“Excellencies, it is vital for the future of Belarus to break these cycles of increasing repression and violence.”

Showdown

In a dramatic showdown at the normally staid council, Belarus' ambassador, Yury Ambrazevich, took the floor to insist that allowing UN human rights advocates and other speakers to address the council violated the rules, arguing that only national envoys should be allowed to speak.

The council president overrode the objections.

Ambrazevich broke in briefly seconds after Tikhanovskaya said in a video message that peaceful protesters were being deliberately beaten and raped in Belarus while some “have been found dead.”

"We request that the intervention by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya be stopped," the Belarusian ambassador said, referring to the opposition leader and her remarks.