Hurricane Sally has killed at least one person, swamped homes and forced the rescue of hundreds Wednesday, as it pushed inland for what could be a slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South.

The storm lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line with 165 kph (105 mph) winds,

The death happened in Orange Beach, Alabama, according to Mayor Tony Kennon, who also said one person was missing.

Kennon said he couldn't immediately release details.

Moving at just 5 kph (3 mph), or about as fast as a person can walk, the storm made landfall at 09:45 GMT (4:45 am local time) close to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Travelling about 50 kilometres (30 miles) to Florida's Pensacola, the storm accelerated to a light jog as it battered metropolitan areas encompassing nearly 1 million people.

Damage

Sally cast boats onto land or sank them at the dock, flattened palm trees, peeled away roofs, blew down signs and knocked out power to more than 540,000 homes and businesses.

A replica of Christopher Columbus’ ship the Nina that had been docked at the Pensacola waterfront was missing, police said.

Sally tore loose a barge-mounted construction crane, which then smashed into the new Three Mile Bridge over Pensacola Bay, causing a section of the year-old span to collapse, authorities said.

The storm also ripped away a large section of a fishing pier at Alabama’s Gulf State Park on the very day a ribbon-cutting had been scheduled following a $2.4 million renovation.

READ MORE: Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm but flood risks continue

Hundreds rescued

By the afternoon, authorities in Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, said at least 377 people had been rescued from flooded areas.

More than 40 people trapped by high water were brought to safety within a single hour, including a family of four found in a tree, Sheriff David Morgan said.

Authorities in Pensacola said 200 National Guard members would arrive Thursday to help.

Curfews were announced in Escambia County and in some coastal Alabama towns.

Heavy flooding

Sally turned some Pensacola streets into white-capped rivers early Wednesday.

Sodden debris and flooded cars were left behind as the water receded.

By early afternoon, Sally had weakened into a tropical storm.

Its maximum sustained winds fell by Wednesday night to 75 kph (45 mph) and the National Weather Service said heavy rains were spreading to the north and east, into eastern Alabama and western Georgia.

'Tremendous operation'

At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit their major flood levels by Thursday.

Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes, the National Weather Service warned.

Morgan, the Escambia County sheriff, estimated thousands would need to flee rising waters in the coming days. Escambia officials urged residents to rely on text messages for contacting family and friends to keep cellphone service open for 911 calls.

“There are entire communities that we’re going to have to evacuate,” the sheriff said. “It's going to be a tremendous operation over the next several days.”

Measuring rainfall in feet