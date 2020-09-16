TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Pentagon denies eyeing Greece as replacement to Turkey's Incirlik Air Base
The Department of Defense on Tuesday denied comments from a senator who suggested the US was building up its capacity on a Greek island as a replacement for its presence at a Turkish air base.
Pentagon denies eyeing Greece as replacement to Turkey's Incirlik Air Base
A warplane of Turkish military aircraft takes off at the Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Command in Saricam district, in Adana as Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army began Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against PKK/YPG, Daesh terrorists, in Adana, Turkey on October 10, 2019. / AA
September 16, 2020

US Department of Defense denied comments from a senator who suggested the US was building up its capacity on a Greek island as a replacement for its presence at a Turkish air base.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thomas Campbell told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday the US "has no plans to end our presence at Incirlik Air Base" after Senator Ron Johnson told the Washington Examiner newspaper that the US is seeking to increase its presence at the naval base on Crete as an alternative.

"The US has operated at Incirlik Air Base for decades at the invitation of the Turkish government, and our continued presence there demonstrates the ongoing and strong relationship between the United States and our NATO Ally Turkey,” Campbell said in an email exchange.

READ MORE: Turkey reminds the US of Incirlik base after sanctions threat. A first? No.

Johnson, an influential Republican senator who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said in an interview published last week that US officials are ramping up efforts to leave Incirlik amid tensions between Washington and Ankara that have been exacerbated by a series of issues.

Those include US support for the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, Turkey's purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system and the subsequent US decision to remove Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program.

Recommended

Johnson told the Examiner the US wants "to maintain our full presence and cooperation in Turkey” but said the tensions are prompting officials to expedite a withdrawal.

“I don’t think we want to make that strategic shift, but I think, from a defensive posture, I think we have to look at the reality of the situation,” he said.

"We're already looking at Greece as an alternative.”

In particular, Johnson said the US is seeking to bolster its naval base in Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete.

NATO allies rely on the Incirlik air base in southeastern Turkey as a staging point for access to the Middle East. The alliance runs aerial surveillance operations from Incirlik.

READ MORE:Why are US military bases in Turkey so crucial for Washington?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel