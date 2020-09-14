The shooting of Black man Jacob Blake and the killing of Daniel Prude highlights the need for "urgent and profound action" to combat systemic racism in the US as well as racial discrimination in policing, the UN has said.

UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet's statement on Monday came as the news of yet another police killing of an African American triggered fresh outrage, three months after protests ignited nationwide over George Floyd, who was choked to death by policemen.

Police tear gassed protesters who took to the streets of Lancaster, Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Ricardo Munoz, a 27-year-old black man, on Sunday afternoon.

The crowd formed outside the police station, where the department stated multiple buildings and government vehicles were damaged by demonstrators.

Police while responding to a domestic disturbance call, fatally shot Munoz after he came out of a home and chased an officer with a knife, police said.

Body camera video showed the officer fire several shots at Munoz, who then falls to the ground.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, according to local news outlets.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office was leading the investigation.

District Attorney Heather Adams acknowledged the protests in a news release late Sunday and called for calm.

“We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and well being of our citizens and neighborhoods,” Adams stated.

Warnings to disperse