Belarus’s Russian-backed autocratic leadership has cracked down on the opposition as large-scale protests against the country’s longtime leader, Alexander Lukashenko, continue to hit the capital Minsk.

Several opposition leaders, who have been instrumental in launching the anti-government protests after last month’s allegedly rigged presidential elections, now fear for their lives - many have already left the country.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko's main challenger, who was recently filmed walking towards the presidential palace with a rifle, left Belarus for Lithuania, a neighbouring state. With elections around the corner, she is out of the picture as she felt her life was in danger.

Another prominent opposition figure, Veronika Tsepkalo, left Belarus for the Baltic state of Lithuania, formerly part of the Soviet Union, the predecessor state to the Russian Federation.

Most recently, Belarus, which appeared to use the expulsion of prominent opposition figures as a tactic to weaken the anti-government movement across the country, has also forced another leading opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, to flee.

According to the opposition Coordination Council, some plainclothes and mask-wearing state operators abducted Kolesnikova in the centre of Minsk, driving her and two other council members to the Ukraine border.

But she refused to leave the country, triggering the government to arrest her. Even some social media accounts suggested that she tore up her passport to prevent her forcible banishment from Belarus to Ukraine.

Both Ukraine and Lithuania, which were formerly under Russian political influence, have turned their faces toward the West. Moscow strongly backs Lukashenko, even offering military assistance if needed.

Belarus: a Russian satellite state?

Belarus, which means White Russia, is a Russian-majority state in Eastern Europe.

Some analysts have argued that Lukashenko’s troubles are a bad omen for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose approval ratings have dropped to their lowest levels, according to different surveys.