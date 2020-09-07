Maria Kolesnikova's campaign team has said the leading Belarusian opposition figure was whisked away by unidentified men wearing black clothes.

Kolesnikova was one of the campaign partners of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory against long-ruling President Alexander Lukashenko in disputed polls on August 9.

Tsikhanouskaya said the reported abduction of Kolesnikova on Monday looked like an attempt by authorities to derail the opposition’s Coordination Council and intimidate its members.

She sits on the Coordination Council that is calling for a peaceful transfer of power amid weeks of post-election demonstrations.

Kolesnikova's abduction, if confirmed, comes as Belarusian authorities appear to be stepping up their efforts to try to break protesters’ momentum.

Not in police custody

Unidentified men seized Kolesnikova in central Minsk and drove her away on Monday in a minibus marked "Communications", witnesses told the headquarters of the campaign team she heads, which also reported that her phone was switched off.

Belarusian police said they had not detained protest leader Maria Kolesnikova following a report that she had been detained by unidentified people in central Minsk and driven off, the Interfax news agency said.

A witness named as Anastasia told the Tut.by news website that she saw men in masks push Kolesnikova into a minibus and take her cell phone at around 0700GMT on Monday.

Belarusian authorities have already detained several members of the Coordination Council and questioned others including Kolesnikova in a probe into an alleged attempt to seize power.

Only member of trio to remain