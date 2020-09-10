A Muslim woman whose hijab was compared to wearing a hat and sunglasses in court has finally received an apology from a Quebec judge.

But the apology was five years in the making after Judge Eliana Marengo refused in 2015 to hear the case of Rania el Alloul, who was seeking to have her impounded car returned, unless she removed her hijab.

The apology was ordered by the Quebec Council of the Magistrature, the body responsible for disciplining judges.

The judge admitted she was wrong to ask el Alloul to remove her hijab and comparing it to other items.

“My reference to hats and sunglasses was simply meant to exemplify how the rules of decorum are generally applied in the courtroom and was most certainly not meant to disrespect either you or your beliefs,” the judge said in a statement read at a hearing.

And she admitted she was wrong not to hear the case.

Dozens of complaints were filed after Marengo refused to hear the case unless el Alloul removed her hijab.

