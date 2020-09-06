A social media post by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson apparently ridiculing Serbia's president after he signed a US-sponsored agreement between Serbia and Kosovo has triggered a rare spat between traditional allies Moscow and Belgrade.

Maria Zakharova posted a photo showing Vucic sitting across US President Donald Trump at his Oval Office table.

She posted that along with another photo, the iconic scene from thriller "Basic Instinct" showing Sharon Stone being questioned by police as she sits cross-legged in a chair.

Vucic mocked

Zakharova mocked Vucic in a comment on the Facebook post, saying that he was invited to the White House to be interrogated.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other Serbian officials reacted furiously.

"The primitivism and vulgarity she showed speaks about herself, but also about those who have given her the job," Vucic told the pro-government Pink TV.

Zakharova apologised on Twitter later on Sunday, saying her post had been misinterpreted.