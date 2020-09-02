Fourteen alleged accomplices to the gunmen who attacked French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo have gone on trial five years after three days of terror sent shock waves through France.

The events that began on January 7, 2015 sparked a series of attacks on French soil, including "lone wolf" killings by people said to be inspired by the Daesh group that have since claimed more than 250 lives.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote in a tweet the simple words "always Charlie".

On January 7, 2015, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, armed with automatic weapons, went on a rampage in the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, whose satire on race, religion and politics tested the limits of what society would accept in the name of free speech.

They killed 12 in the attack claimed by terrorist group al Qaeda.

The following day, Amedy Coulibaly, an acquaintance of Cherif Kouachi, shot dead a female police officer. On January 9, he killed four Jewish men at a kosher supermarket. In a video, he said he acted in the name of Daesh.

The three were killed by police in different stand-offs.

Hearings began under heavy security as eleven of the suspects appeared in the courtroom, facing charges of conspiracy in a terrorist act or association with a terror group. The charges also include financing terrorism, membership in a terrorist organisation and supplying weapons to the attackers.

The defendants under trial but not in the courtroom include Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly's partner at the time of the attacks, and brothers Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine. All three travelled to areas of Syria under Daesh control days before the attacks and may be dead.