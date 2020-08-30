Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is in secret talks with several Arab states on establishing ties, in addition to its US-backed deal struck with the UAE.

"There are many more unpublicised meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders to normalise relations with the state of Israel," he said on the eve of Israel's first commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates.

The historic flight follows the August 13 announcement of a US-brokered agreement to normalise relations between the two countries, making the UAE the first Gulf country and only the third Arab state to establish relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

The Monday morning flight will carry a US-Israeli delegation led on the American side by White House advisor Jared Kushner, who stood next to Netanyahu during the Israeli premier's remarks.

Kushner calls deal a historic breakthrough

Kushner on Sunday trumpeted the Israel-UAE agreement as a historic breakthrough and said "the stage is set" for other Arab states to follow suit, but he gave no indication that any new deals were imminent.

Appearing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Kushner spoke a day before he is to join the senior Israeli delegation on the flight to the UAE. The flight holds great symbolic value and is a key step in what is expected to be full normalisation between Israel and the UAE.

The UAE is the first Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel in more than 25 years. It reflects a shifting Middle East in which shared concerns over Iran have overtaken traditional wall-to-wall Arab support for the Palestinians.

“Today obviously we celebrate a historic breakthrough for peace,” Kushner said, adding that the deal will create “previously unthinkable” economic, security and religious cooperation.

“While this peace agreement was thought by many to be impossible, the stage is now set for even more," he said, claiming he has heard optimism throughout the region since the deal was announced.

“We must seize that optimism and we must continue to push to make this region achieve the potential that it truly has," said Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and chief Mideast adviser.

Israel and the UAE have moved quickly to cement their ties over the past two weeks. Almost immediately, they opened direct phone lines, and Cabinet ministers have held friendly phone conversations.

