Tens of thousands of Belarus protesters joined an opposition rally in Minsk in the latest mass protest against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Despite a heavy security force presence, which prevented many lines of people from reaching the main crowd, protesters packed the centre of the Belarusian capital with crowds waving the opposition's red and white flag and chanting "Leave" and "Happy Birthday, you rat" on Sunday.

Belarus had a white-red-white flag for a brief period in the early 1990s and it has become a symbol of its anti-government protests.

Passing cars honked their horns in solidarity. Some women lay down in protest in front of a cordon of helmeted security forces.

Protesters then converged on Lukashenko's residence, which was guarded by security forces carrying shields, and water cannon and prisoner vans.

A column of armoured military vehicles was seen driving towards the city centre, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Many protesters brandished placards mocking the veteran leader on the occasion of his 66th birthday, some carrying a coffin decorated with a cockroach.

Others confronted the anti-riot police, shouting at them to get out of the way.

Lukashenko, who turned 66 on Sunday, is struggling to contain weeks of protests and strikes since winning an August 9 election his opponents say was rigged. He denies electoral fraud and has said the protests are backed from abroad.

Police made scores of arrests from the start of the protest in the early afternoon, bundling people into prisoner vans. At least 125 people were detained, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.

Some protesters resisted arrest by what appeared to be plain-clothes officers, a witness said. Security didn't resort to tear gas or rubber bullets however as they did at previous marches protesting against the August 9 election, which the opposition claims was rigged.

READ MORE: Belarusian police detain dozens of people to disperse protests in Minsk