Far-right activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police has said.

This came on Friday after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending the same rally and banned from entering Sweden for two years.

Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was due to travel to Malmo to speak at that event, which was being held on the same day as the Muslim weekly Friday prayers.

Paludan last year attracted media attention and incited controversy for burning a Koran wrapped in bacon, a meat that is anathema for Muslims.

The protests in Malmo escalated into further violence as the evening wore on, according to police and local media.