WORLD
3 MIN READ
Riots in Sweden after Quran burning by far-right activists
The anti-Muslim Danish politician who was due to give a speech at the protest was banned from Sweden for two years. A year earlier, he burned a Quran wrapped in bacon.
Riots in Sweden after Quran burning by far-right activists
Demonstrators burn tyres during a riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden on August 28, 2020. / Reuters
August 29, 2020

Far-right activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police has said. 

This came on Friday after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending the same rally and banned from entering Sweden for two years.

Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was due to travel to Malmo to speak at that event, which was being held on the same day as the Muslim weekly Friday prayers.

Paludan last year attracted media attention and incited controversy for burning a Koran wrapped in bacon, a meat that is anathema for Muslims. 

The protests in Malmo escalated into further violence as the evening wore on, according to police and local media. 

Recommended

Authorities pre-empted Paludan's arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. He was later arrested near Malmo.

Paludan later put up a scathing message on Facebook.

"Sent back and banned from Sweden for two years. However, rapists and murderers are always welcome!" he wrote.

"We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden," said Calle Persson, spokesman for the police in Malmo.

"There was also a risk that his behaviour ... would pose a threat to society."

But his supporters went ahead with the rally and three people were then arrested for inciting racial hatred.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla