Three days of monsoon rains have damaged property and killed at least 90 people across Pakistan.

On Tuesday, streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in Karachi, where the city’s outdated drainage system was overwhelmed by heavy spells of rain.

According to the country’s national disaster management agency, 31 deaths were reported in southern Sindh province, while 23 people died in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Another 15 deaths were reported in Baluchistan and eight in Punjab. 13 more people died in the north of the country, including three in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In Karachi, people could be seen evacuating from residential neighbourhoods that were inundated, as families waded through waist-high water.

Scores of vehicles were submerged.

Hospitals too.

The desperate situation in Karachi has led to ire being directed upon the provincial government in Sindh, which is run by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).