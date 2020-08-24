The announcement made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the discovery of enormous natural gas reserves in the Black Sea opens a new historic chapter for Turkey. These considerable finds, estimated at 320 billion cubic metres with additional promising fields in the vicinity, herald a new era for the country.

Multiple positive facets stem from this historic announcement. A century after Turkey’s fight for survival, President Erdogan’s declaration represents a new phase for Turkish independence.

Energy independence and security are valuable targets as they allow the reduction of energy imports from inauspicious nations and ensure that no hostile foreign entity can effectively manipulate markets against the country’s national interests.

For a state to own its energy resources also means fewer possibilities for international lenders to impose excruciating pressures and humiliating conditions.

Up until the early 2000s, Turkey was crisis-prone. The authorities at that time increased dependence on the importation of goods as well as raw materials and energy. Importing endlessly and relying on foreign aid to finance imports with external credit was a short-sighted policy.

However, since 2002, the Turkish leadership has successfully changed course, placing the country on a fast track of industrialisation and growth. Nonetheless, the energy cost remained a handicap as it recurrently dented the state’s current account deficit. With these newly discovered gas reserves, not only will the modernisation of Turkey’s economy increase its pace, but the current account deficit will also likely not be in the red any longer.

Energy bills footed by the state have in the past ranged between $41 billion and $65 billion yearly. These massive payments overburdened the state’s finances and impeded the county’s quest for more development and industrialisation.

Already, this year’s lower oil prices were constructive for the Turkish economy, especially in the age of Covid-19 and the global economic recession. With the expected Black Sea reserves, there will be substantial economic dividends down the line. Expenditures will be reallocated domestically to numerous areas, ranging from social welfare and the improvement of education to the expansion of the technology frontier.

Secondly, brewing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been a blessing in disguise for Turkey. The escalation, which was caused by a plethora of countries aiming to undermine Turkey’s presence in the region, raised the stakes. Ankara’s response to the challenge was swift. The Turkish leadership upped its game diplomatically, politically, militarily, legally, and research-wise. Regarding the latter point, Turkey built its capabilities and relied on indigenous means for prospecting, drilling, and engineering.