At least 13 people have been crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub after it was raided by police for hosting a party in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

At least six were injured, including three police officers, as around 120 people tried to escape the Thomas Restobar club in Lima's Los Olivos district on Saturday night as police arrived to break up the event, which neighbours had reported, national police and government officials said.

The club's owners, a married couple, were detained, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday. In an earlier statement, the ministry blamed the deaths on the "criminal irresponsibility of an unscrupulous businessman."

The partygoers had become trapped between the only entrance door, which was closed, and a staircase leading to the street, police said. The 13 victims were 11 men and two women between the ages of 20 and 30.

Franco Asensios, one of those who attended the party, told local radio RPP that the police raid started at 9 pm (0200 GMT) and that authorities told the party-goers to let the women exit first.

“People got excited and started to go down, and then they said that the people in front were suffocating,” he said.

The interior ministry said 23 people had been detained and that authorities are trying to identify the organisers and the owners of the premises.

Virus lockdown

Peru ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in March and banned extended family gatherings on August 12 to fight what is Latin America's second-highest Covid-19 infection rate, according to a Reuters tally.