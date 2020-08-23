Two tropical storms have advanced across the Caribbean as potentially historic threats to the US Gulf Coast, one dumping rain on Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Hispaniola while the other swept into the gulf through the gap between Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba.

The weather movements were announced on Saturday, as Tropical Storms Laura and Marco were both projected to approach Louisiana's coast at or close to hurricane force just two days apart in the next several days.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area, which was pummelled by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.

The projected tracks from the US National Hurricane Center late Saturday pointed to both storms being together in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with Marco hitting Louisiana at midday and Laura making landfall in the same general area Wednesday.

But large uncertainties remained for that time span, and forecasts have varied greatly so far for the two storms.

“We are in unprecedented times,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference Saturday as he declared a state of emergency. “We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with Covid-19.”

He urged residents to prepare for the storms and, if possible, find places to evacuate that are not public shelters.

A hurricane watch was issued for Intracoastal City, Louisiana, eastward to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

People in Louisiana headed to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies.

Puerto Rico

Laura flung rain across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Saturday and knocked out water service Saturday night as it whipped at the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

It was predicted to move over Cuba on Sunday on its westward course to the gulf.

In Puerto Rico, the storm knocked down trees in the island's southern region and left more than 200,000 clients without power and more than 10,000 without water across the US territory.

Officials said they were most concerned about the thousands of people in Puerto Rico who still have been living under blue tarps since 2017′s Hurricane Maria and the hundreds of families living along the island’s southern coast in homes damaged by a string of strong earthquakes this year.