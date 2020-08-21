Protesters have torched parliament offices in Iraq's oil-rich south following days of inaction by the government after two activists were assassinated.

Demonstrators burned the outer gate of the entrance to the parliament building on Friday in Basra province, the area that produces the lion's share of Iraq's oil. The building holds the local offices of Iraq's main parliament building in the capital Baghdad.

It was the most violent incident in Basra since mass anti-government demonstrations in October, when tens of thousands took to the streets in Baghdad and across the south to decry government corruption.

Protests also erupted in Basra in the summer of 2018.

READ MORE:Rights groups sound alarm over killings of Iraqi activists

Security personnel injured

An Associated Press photographer witnessed demonstrators clash with security forces by hurling molotov cocktails.

At least eight security personnel were injured in the clashes, said Ali al Bayati, spokesman for the semi-official Independent High Commission for Human Rights.

Protesters had gathered to demand the resignation of Basra governor Asad al-Eidani after two activists were gunned down in the city in the past week.

Activist Reham Yacoub was killed in Basra on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen.