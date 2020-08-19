Bomb attacks in Kabul and northern Afghanistan have killed at least four people and wounded 13 others.

Wednesday's blasts came as the country marks its 101st Independence Day, the celebrations for which were held a day earlier.

Two sticky bombs targeted government employees in the Afghan capital, killing two people, including a police officer, and wounding two others, police said.

In Puli Khumri, the capital of northern Baghlan province, a bomb targeted a vehicle belonging to the provincial intelligence department, killing two service members and wounding 11 people, including both military and civilians, Nazir Najem, the provincial governor's spokesman, said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said one of the sticky bombs was attached to a police vehicle, while the other was attached to a car belonging to the education ministry. The police were investigating, he said.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said he was not aware of the explosions in Kabul.

