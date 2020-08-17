The US has imposed another round of restrictions on China's Huawei as President Donald Trump renewed accusations that the company's telecommunications equipment is used for spying.

“We don’t want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us,” Trump told Fox on Monday. “And any country that uses it, we’re not going to do anything in terms of sharing intelligence."

The Commerce Department's new rules, rolled out on Monday, will further block Huawei from accessing chip technology. A Huawei executive said this month that the company was running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and that it might be forced to stop production of its own advanced chips.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the move on Twitter "a direct blow to Huawei and the repressive Chinese Communist Party," saying it is further limiting "Huawei’s ability to acquire US technology and compromise the integrity of the world’s networks and Americans' private information."

"The Department of State strongly supports the Commerce Department’s expansion today of its Foreign Direct Product Rule, which will prevent Huawei from circumventing US law through alternative chip production and provision of off-the-shelf (OTS) chips produced with tools acquired from the United States," he said in a State Department statement.

Huawei has been at the centre of rising US-Chinese tensions over technology and security. The standoff has now enveloped the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok and China-based messaging service WeChat, both of which are under the threat of a ban in the US starting in September.

Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying. Chinese officials have accused Washington of using national security as an excuse to stop a competitor to US tech industries.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business on Monday that the new action is enforcement-focused and not “directly related to the trade talks” between the US and China.