Several thousand people have gathered in Minsk after Belarus's opposition called for more protests over President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

The large crowd gathered near the Pushkinskaya metro station in the capital on Saturday in honour of a protester who died there during this week's police crackdown on demonstrators.

This comes as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone. The Kremlin went on to express confidence that all problems that have arisen in Belarus will soon be resolved, the Kremlin said.

"These problems should not be exploited by destructive forces seeking to harm the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the union state," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Rising wave

Demonstrators laid flowers at the site where Alexander Taraikovsky, 34, died on Monday during clashes between protesters and police a day after the election that Lukashenko claims to have won with 80 percent of the vote.

