The United Nations has launched an appeal to raise $565 million to help Lebanon recover from this month's devastating port blast that killed 171 people.

The UN said in a statement on Friday that the funds would be used to support Lebanon as it moves from immediate life-saving humanitarian relief towards rebuilding its shattered economy.

"The task of rebuilding people's lives and recovering from the devastation is only just beginning," said Najat Rochdi, a UN humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon.

"I urge the international community to demonstrate their steadfast commitment to the people of Lebanon and repay in turn Lebanon's incredible generosity to Syrian and Palestine refugees with full financial support for this appeal," she added.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the money will enable the UN's humanitarian partners “to help people in need by targeting food security, health, shelter and protection, as well as water and sanitation hygiene support.”

UN humanitarian officials said some of the $300 million pledged at a donor conference on Sunday co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations may be committed to the $565 million appeal but the amount won’t be known for some time because the pledges include a mixture of humanitarian and reconstruction activities.

Mitigating loss

The humanitarian office said the appeal will target:

— Immediate delivery of hot meals, food rations and grain supplies.

— Rehabilitation of damaged health facilities and provision of trauma kits and essential medicines.

— Cash for shelter for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed and for repairs of common building areas and facilities affected by the blast.

— Repair of schools and provision of educational supplies and psychological support for children.