President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing on Monday afternoon.

Trump was taken out of the room with no explanation for the disruption. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought were also taken out of the room and the doors were locked.

He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

“I don't know the condition of the person,” the Republican president added. No one else was injured.

Unknown motive

Trump said he knew nothing about the identity or motives of the person shot, but when asked if the person had been armed, answered: "From what I understand, the answer is yes." He said the shooting took place "pretty close” to the White House, “outside of the premises, near the fence.”