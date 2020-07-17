Tensions between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, a trio who could not reach an agreement over sharing the waters of the Nile River, have escalated after reports suggested that Ethiopia has closed the gates of its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The heightened dissension appeared to begin with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s statement.

"If Ethiopia doesn't fill the dam, it means Ethiopia has agreed to demolish the dam," Ahmed said during a speech in parliament earlier this month.

The $4.6billion GERD will be the biggest dam in Africa after its completion, promising various good prospects for Ethiopian agriculture and the hydroelectricity industry.

But the same prospects worry Egypt and Sudan, Ethiopia’s neighbours, because the dam could significantly decrease the water capacity of the Nile flowing into Egypt and Sudan from Ethiopia.

On Tuesday, another round of trilateral talks failed to reach any agreement as rumours over the filling of the dam circulated across the board.

The next day saw an excited Ethiopian media circulating apparently intentional government reports that riled various parties — it all caused angry protests from both Egypt and Sudan.

While Egypt demanded "quick official clarification" from Ethiopia regarding the filling reports, Sudan condemned "any unilateral actions taken by any party", referring to the alleged move taken by Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia backtracks

Statements full of fury from neighbouring countries have achieved their desired impact, as Ethiopia's state broadcaster EBC felt the need to correct itself over a story based on the water minister’s statement. The EBC apologised for its "erroneous" report, which claimed that the process of filling had begun.

Despite disputed reports from Ethiopia on filling the dam, one fact — about the increase in water levels in the dam — appears to be not disputed by anybody.

According to the Ethiopian Water Minister, Seleshi Bekele, the water levels in the dam has now been raised to 560 metres (1,837 feet), while it was at 525 metres (1,722 feet) last year.

"The GERD water filling is being done in line with the dam's natural construction process," Bekele said this week about the water levels after the talks failed.

After protests from both Egypt and Sudan, Bekele now says this increase has happened “due to heavy rainfall and runoff”.

Ethiopians say the reason for rising water levels in the dam is rainfall, but should this be true, the volume of the Nile waters flowing to Sudan ought to be going up, too. But the Sudanese say the complete opposite happens, as the water levels in the Blue River appear to decline in Sudanese territory.

A Sudanese irrigation minister drew attention to this problem, saying, "It was evident from the flow metres in the Dimim border station with Ethiopia that there is a retreat in the water levels ... confirming the closure of the gates of the Renaissance Dam."