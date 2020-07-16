WORLD
3 MIN READ
Vatican urges bishops to report sex abuse cases to police
The Vatican released guidelines for bishops and other senior officials on dealing with clerical child sex abuse claims, clarifying rules on tackling a decades-old scandal plaguing the church.
Vatican urges bishops to report sex abuse cases to police
Pope Francis celebrates the Mass of Saint Peter and Paul, in St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, June 29, 2020. / Reuters
July 16, 2020

The Vatican is advising bishops to report cases of sexual abuse of minors by priests to civil authorities even if they are not obliged to by local law, toughening its official guidance on an issue that has rocked the Catholic Church in recent years.

The advice is contained in a new 20-page "vademecum," or guidebook, issued on Thursday by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. It contains some of the clearest language on reporting sexual abuse ever in a Vatican document.

Previous Vatican documents required clerics to report any cases of abuse to Church superiors but said they should follow local law on whether they are obliged to report alleged sexual abuse to civil authorities.

"Even in cases where there is no explicit legal obligation to do so, the ecclesiastical authorities should make a report to the competent civil authorities if this is considered necessary to protect the person involved or other minors from the danger of further criminal acts," the handbook says.

READ MORE: Pope makes it obligatory to report sex abuse and cover-ups

Significant step in response to victims groups

Recommended

While the provision does not have the full force of Church law and gives bishops some discretion, the language appeared to be a significant step in response to demands by victims groups.

Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, number two at the Vatican doctrinal office, highlighted the novelty of the reporting issue in an interview with the official Vatican News website.

The handbook, a step-by-step guide and mostly a compilation of existing laws, was devised after a request from bishops at a Vatican summit on abuse in February last year.

It is intended to help local churches get through what the Vatican's doctrinal chief, Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria, called " a dense forest of norms and procedures."

The guidelines will be sent to all dioceses, even those who already had them.

For the past two decades Roman Catholic churches around the world have been hit by a raft of sexual abuse cases and have spent billions of dollars in settlements, expenses that in many cases have led to the closing of parishes and schools.

READ MORE: Pope introduces new legislation to prevent child abuse in Vatican

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines