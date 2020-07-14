A roadside bombing has killed at least four civilians and wounded four others in eastern Kabul, the second such blast in a day.

The eight were riding in a packed car in the district of Surobi on Tuesday when the vehicle hit the roadside bomb, setting it off, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. He added the incident is under investigation.

Local governor Gohar Khan Baburi gave a slightly higher death toll, saying the bomb killed five people, including a 13-year-old boy, and wounded 11. The different casualty tolls could not immediately be reconciled.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing but the district official blamed the Taliban, claiming they had placed the bomb to target a military convoy.

Also on Tuesday, three civilians and an intelligence officer travelling in a car were wounded in southern Kandahar province when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

On Monday, the Taliban launched a complex attack on an intelligence compound in northern Afghanistan that began with a suicide bombing and was followed by hours-long clashes. At least 11 members of the intelligence agency were killed and 63 people were wounded, including civilians.

Another four people were killed in an attack on a mosque in Faryab in northern Afghanistan, also on Monday. Officials blamed the attack on the Taliban.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Afghan president’s office said the commander of the US Central Command, General Kenneth F McKenzie, was in Kabul.

McKenzie met with President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the Afghan peace process and he reaffirmed the US commitment to peace and stability in the country, the statement said.