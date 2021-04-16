WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan blocks social media in crackdown on violent protesters
The ban, instated until 1100 GMT on YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Telegram, comes as government tries to stem days of anti-French protests by supporters of now-banned far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
Pakistan blocks social media in crackdown on violent protesters
Police officers arrive to confront angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, an extremist party that set fires during protests following the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Karachi, Pakistan on April 13, 2021. / AP
April 16, 2021

The Pakistan government has ordered an hours-long shut down of social media and instant messaging platforms, after days of violent anti-France protests.

In a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the Interior Ministry requested a "complete blocking" of Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram until 3pm (1100 GMT).

It gave no reason for the ban, but it comes a day after French nationals and companies in Pakistan were advised by their embassy to temporarily leave in the wake of the rallies led by an extremist party that paralysed large parts of the country and left two police officers dead.

Political parties frequently use social media platforms to rally supporters.

READ MORE:Pakistan to ban far-right religious party over violent protests

Recommended

Violent anti-France protests

Thousands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan supporters spilled onto the streets after their leader was detained on Tuesday following his calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Anti-French sentiment has been festering for months in Pakistan since President Emmanuel Macron threw his support behind a satirical magazine's right to republish cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed, deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has struggled to bring Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan to heel over the years, but this week announced an outright ban against the group, effectively labelling it a terrorist outfit.

READ MORE:Protests turn violent in Pakistan over religious party leader detention

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN