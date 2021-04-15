WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why Turkish drones will not be affected by Canada's sanctions
Turkey’s major drone manufacturer says Canada’s cancellation of drone technology export permits to Turkey will not harm Baykar.
Why Turkish drones will not be affected by Canada's sanctions
On December 16, 2019 file photo, the Bayraktar TB2 drone can be seen at Gecitkale Airport in Famagusta, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). / AFP
April 15, 2021

Canada’s foreign minister, Marc Garneau on Monday said that his country had cancelled export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding that the country had been selling the equipment to Azerbaijani military forces during the ongoing fighting in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

In response, the chief technology officer of Baykar, the manufacturer of Turkish drones, Selcuk Bayraktar, said that Canada’s cancellation of drone technology export permits to Turkey will not harm major Turkish aviation firm Baykar.

Criticising Canada’s move, Bayraktar also said that if Turkey decides not to sell Canada armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during an emergency, this may cause it serious problems especially given that Turkey is one of only four countries in the world that produces battle-tested drones.

As it is known, Baykar-produced Bayraktar TB2s played a key role during the conflict that erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia. 

Many experts argue that combat drones gave Azerbaijan the upper hand in both detecting and destroying enemy forces and military equipment, including armoured vehicles, howitzers and Russian-made air defence systems.

In footage released by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Turkey's drones could be seen destroying tanks, artillery and missiles that the Turkish Bayraktar TB2s demolished with ease.

In April this year, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev awarded Baykar’s CTO, Selcuk Bayraktar, with the “Karabakh Order” for his contributions to Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia. 

Commenting further on Canada’s decision, Selcuk Bayraktar emphasised that the TB2 armed drone had been developed with an "entirely national and unique design," including all of its components, computers, software, hardware, aerodynamics, and mechanics.

Recommended

"We proudly produce it with 93 percent domestic contributions, which can be counted as a world record," he added

He added that the parts Turkey had imported from Canada, including camera components, are already being developed and produced domestically.

Last year, following Canada’s suspension decision, Turkey’s state-backed defence giant, Aselsan was quick to develop and produce Common Aperture Targeting System cameras.

Bayraktar stressed that Canada, like many other countries with advanced aviation sectors, currently does not possess UAVs or armed UAVs of the kind Turkey produces.

"Embargoes have been around for years since we started this business, but none of them could stop us," he said.

During the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, thanks to the support of Turkish drones, Armenia lost at least 200 tanks, 90 armoured vehicles and 182 artillery pieces.

Following these massive losses, Russia brokered a truce between the two countries after six weeks of clashes in the region which has been illegally occupied by ethnic Armenian forces who were backed by Yerevan since a separatist war ended in 1994.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN