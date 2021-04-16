WORLD
Brazil's Supreme Court confirms decision to annul Lula convictions
Brazil's full Supreme Court upheld a ruling annulling former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's corruption convictions, clearing the way for him to run for a new presidential term next year.
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Sao Bernardo do Campo near Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 10, 2021. / Reuters
April 16, 2021

A majority of Brazil's Supreme Court has confirmed a decision to annul criminal convictions against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, teeing up a presidential run against current President Jair Bolsonaro in 2022.

The decision, which was widely expected, came after Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin determined in early March that the lower federal court where Lula was tried lacked jurisdiction, a ruling that was quickly appealed by Brazil's top prosecutor.

Lula, 75, governed Latin America's biggest country and largest economy from 2003 to 2011, overseeing a commodities boom that turbocharged economic growth.

In 2018, he was convicted of taking bribes from engineering firms in return for public contracts and spent a year and a half behind bars, until the Supreme Court ruled he and others could appeal their cases without serving time.

Lula and his supporters blasted the anti-corruption task force that brought him down, called Operation Car Wash, as a politically driven effort. Leaked conversations in 2019 raised questions about whether investigators had cut corners to secure prosecutions.

The task force was disbanded in February.

With the convictions tossed, Lula is eligible to run once again and is the odds-on favourite among Bolsonaro opponents to take on the right-wing leader in 2022. Early polls show a tight race.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
