The police officer accused of murdering George Floyd used inappropriate "deadly force" when kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, an expert has told a court in Minneapolis.

Jody Stiger, a use-of-force specialist testifying for the prosecution, was questioned at the trial of Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, the white officer seen in phone footage kneeling on Floyd, who was Black.

The harrowing images of Floyd's arrest in May 2020 touched off protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

Stiger, a Los Angeles police officer, said that Chauvin's actions were "deadly force" because Floyd "was in the prone position."

"And the pressure... being caused by (Chauvin's) body weight could cause positional asphyxia, which could cause death," Stiger said, after being shown pictures of the scene.

Asked how much force was reasonable when Floyd was lying on his front, handcuffed and not resisting, Stiger said "no force should have been used once he was in that position."

"An officer is only allowed to use a level of force that is proportional to the seriousness of the crime, or the level of resistance," he said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Stiger if use-of-force sometimes "looks bad, but it's still lawful."

Stiger agreed, saying "yes, based on that department's policies or based on that state's law."

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that Floyd's death was due to asphyxiation, while Chauvin's defence claims it was due to illegal drugs in Floyd's system.

'Trained to avoid the neck'

Stiger said video footage suggested that the small crowd gathered at the site was not a hostile threat or a distraction for the officers, challenging one apparent defence strategy to explain Chauvin's actions.

He also testified that Chauvin squeezed Floyd's fingers and pulled his wrists using a technique to force people to comply to orders, but that Chauvin continued when Floyd offered no resistance.

And Stiger said police were trained to avoid the neck when handling people, and to always put them on their side or seated when handcuffed.

Another officer taking the stand Wednesday, James Reyerson, a lead investigator into the death, estimated that Chauvin weighed about 63 kilograms (140 lbs) and carried 13-18 kilograms (30-40 lbs) of equipment when he knelt on Floyd.