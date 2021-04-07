As Covid-19 vaccine rollouts continue across the globe, people are being administered two-doses: a ‘prime’ first dose, followed by a ‘boost’ second dose some weeks later.

Thirteen vaccines are currently in use against the virus and an additional 67 are in clinical development around the world, with nearly two-thirds designed to generate immunity with two or more doses.

But with supply scarcity and distribution of certain vaccines an ongoing issue and many hunting for leftovers, a question is starting to cross people’s minds: what happens if you get two different vaccine doses? What if you were to pair a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine with a second dose supplied by Moderna?

And, most importantly, would it be safe?

It could be possible that greater immunity is generated if different vaccines are used one after the other, in what is known as “heterologous prime boosting”.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines prime the immune system to target the coronavirus’ spike protein, which plays an instrumental role in the infection process.

But they hone in on different parts of the spike and deliver their payloads by two different means. Pfizer hands over genetic instructions for making the spike protein and relies on human cells to produce it, while AstraZeneca uses a modified cold virus to present the spike protein to the immune system.

Moderna also uses the same mRNA platform that Pfizer does.

“We’re not sure why a mix-and-match approach can be more potent. But it’s possible combining two different vaccines – which give the same antigen target but stimulate the immune system in different ways – could better focus our immune cells’ attention on the right target,” wrote Dr Kylie Quinn, a Vice-Chancellor’s Research Fellow at the School of Health and Biomedical Sciences at RMIT University.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, while more research is needed on the subject, there should be no side effects to mixing. The CDC maintains that medical professionals administering vaccinations should do their best to ensure patients receive two of the same shots if they’re administering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

However, in an “exceptional situation” where a second shot of the first vaccine type isn’t available, “any available mRNA Covid-19 vaccine may be administered at a minimum interval of 28 days between doses to complete the mRNA Covid-19 vaccination series.”

Dr Bulent Sekerel, Director of Hacettepe University’s Faculty of Medicine, is skeptical about mixing and matching until there is clear scientific backing.

“As far as I know neither of these protocols have been evaluated in clinical trials. We need to have evidence to discuss it with the public or suggest it as a treatment alternative,” he told TRT World.

TRT World reached out to BioNTech and AstraZeneca for comment, but both declined until conclusive studies on vaccine mixing were available. Other experts were also reluctant to discuss it until evidence from trials emerged.

For the moment, experiments in mice have shown promising results, in which combinations of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines boosted immunity better than two doses on their own.

But there is no evidence that it works in humans – at least, not as of yet.

Significance of the UK’s mix-and-match trial