The Minneapolis Police Department's coordinator on the use of force has told jurors the neck restraint applied by former policeman Derek Chauvin in the deadly arrest of George Floyd was unauthorised and that officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary.

Prosecutors in Chauvin's murder trial presented three department witnesses to try to show that he disregarded training on appropriate use of force, employing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and dealing with crisis situations when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

The handcuffed 46-year-old Black man fell limp and stopped breathing during the May 2020 arrest.

Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, was shown by one of the prosecutors a photograph of Chauvin using his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground and was asked if the officer was using an authorised neck restraint under the circumstances.

"I would say no," Lieutenant Mercil testified.

Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

Chauvin and three other officers were attempting to arrest Floyd on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a food store.

The incident prompted protests in cities across the United States and around the world against racism and police brutality.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the George Floyd killing and the protests

'Violation of ethics code'

Mercil testified that officers are trained to use a proportional amount of force and on how to properly use neck restraints, handcuffs and straps.

"If you can use the least amount of force to meet your objectives, it is safer and better," Mercil testified.

Mercil testified that a neck restraint designed to render a suspect unconscious is authorised only when the suspect is actively and aggressively resisting.

On cross examination, Mercil agreed with Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson when asked whether officers must protect themselves when arresting unruly subjects during evolving situations.

Nelson also questioned Mercil about safety precautions officers need to take when using neck restraints and using body weight to restrain individuals.

"We tell them to stay away from the neck when possible," Mercil told jurors.

The city's police chief testified on Monday that Chauvin violated department rules and its ethics code while arresting Floyd.

READ MORE: George Floyd's girlfriend tells jury of couple's struggle with addiction

'Medical emergency'