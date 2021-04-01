WORLD
IAEA: Iran adds advanced machines enriching uranium at Natanz
Tehran’s move is the latest of many taken to raise pressure on US President Joe Biden as the two sides remain locked in a stand-off over who should move first to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi waits for the beginning of a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. / Reuters
April 1, 2021

Iran has begun enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the UN atomic watchdog showed, in a further breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

It was the latest of many steps by Iran raising pressure on US President Joe Biden with the two sides in a standoff over who should move first to salvage a deal that was meant to curb Iran's ability to develop a nuclear bomb, if it so intended.

Nuclear deal with Iran

The deal imposed limits on Iran's nuclear activities that it started breaching in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal from the accord under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, as well as the reimposition of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic that had been lifted under the agreement.

The deal only lets Iran enrich with relatively antiquated first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz, a commercial-scale enrichment facility. Last year Tehran began adding more advanced centrifuges there able to enrich much faster than the IR-1.

"On 31 March 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into a fourth cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its confidential report dated Wednesday and obtained by Reuters on Thursday. By UF6, it was referring to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment.

'Two cascades not enriching'

Iran has informed the IAEA that it plans to use six cascades of IR-2m machines at the FEP to refine uranium up to 5% fissile purity. The report said the remaining two cascades were installed but not yet enriching. Installation of a planned second cascade of IR-4 machines had not yet begun, it added.

"In summary, as of 31 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran was using 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges installed in 30 cascades, 696 IR-2m centrifuges installed in four cascades and 174 IR-4 centrifuges installed in one cascade to enrich natural UF6 up to 5% U-235 at FEP," said the report, sent to IAEA member states.

By Fawaz Turki