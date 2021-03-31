Authorities in western Libya have released more than 100 prisoners who had been captured while fighting under the banner of the country's eastern-based warlord, in a gesture of reconciliation following recent accords, officials said.

The militia fighters of warlord Khalifa Haftar, were freed in the coastal town of Zawiya on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by senior officials from the newly-appointed transitional government.

The men had been held since April 2019 when Haftar launched an assault to seize control of the capital, Tripoli, and other areas in the northwest, ending with his retreat last summer.

Those released were seen wearing traditional white uniforms and caps at the ceremony in a soccer stadium, before rejoining their families.

In a speech, Abdallah al Lafi, vice-president of the country's new presidential council, welcomed the move and called for further reconciliation and rebuilding.

"We must not pass on hatred and bitterness to our children," he said.

