The convenience store cashier who was handed a counterfeit $20 bill by George Floyd — setting in motion the Black man's ill-fated encounter with police — has testified that he watched Floyd's arrest outside with "disbelief and guilt."

"If I would've just not taken the bill, this could've been avoided," 19-year-old Christopher Martin lamented on Wednesday at Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, joining the burgeoning list of onlookers who expressed a sense of helplessness and lingering guilt over Floyd's death last May.

Prosecutors used Martin to help layout the sequence of events leading to the arrest, and also played store security footage showing Floyd in Cup Foods for about 10 minutes, adding to the mountain of video documenting what happened.

Martin said he immediately believed the $20 that Floyd gave him in exchange for a pack of cigarettes was fake but accepted it even though the store policy was that the amount would be taken out of his paycheck.

READ MORE:Former Minneapolis cop's trial in George Floyd's murder gets underway

9 minutes 29 seconds

Martin said he initially planned to just put the bill on his "tab" but then second-guessed himself and told a manager, who sent Martin outside to ask Floyd to return to the store.

He said a manager asked another employee to call the police after Floyd and a passenger in Floyd's vehicle twice refused to go back into the store to resolve the issue.

Floyd was later arrested outside, where Chauvin pinned his knee on the man's neck for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as a handcuffed Floyd lay face-down on the pavement. Floyd, 46, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the George Floyd killing and the protests

Martin said that inside the store, he asked Floyd if he played baseball, and Floyd said he played football, but it took Floyd some time to respond, so "it would appear that he was high." But he described Floyd as friendly and talkative.

The defence has argued that the now-fired white officer did what his training told him to do and that Floyd's death was not caused by Chauvin's knee on his neck, as prosecutors contend, but by a combination of illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure and the adrenaline flowing through his body.

Martin went outside as people were gathering on the curb and yelling at officers, then called his mother, who lived in an apartment upstairs, and told her to stay inside before he took out his phone and began recording.

He said he saw Officer Tou Thao push one of his co-workers, and Martin said he also held back another man who was trying to defend himself after being pushed by Thao.

Martin later deleted his recording, explaining that the ambulance didn't take the fastest route to the hospital so he thought Floyd died.

"I just didn’t want to have to show it (the video) to anyone," he said.