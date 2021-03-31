As some of the world's shipping lanes ground to a halt over the last week due to a tanker vessel blocking the Suez Canal, Russian authorities used the opportunity to promote their preferred route.

In an interview with the Russian news agency Interfax, Vladimir Panov, a special representative of the Rosatom state nuclear corporation, touted the benefits of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as a potential alternative to the Suez Canal.

"The Suez precedent has shown how fragile any route between Europe and Asia is. Therefore, the development of alternative routes is essential to guarantee sustainable international navigation. This increases the role of the Northern Sea Route, which has been ever more competitive from year to year," Panov said.

But how viable is the route?

"To be 100 percent honest, the NSR is a terrible fantasy," says Professor of International Politics Laleh Khalili.

In August 2018, the Venta Maersk, a large container ship specially reinforced to traverse the icy conditions to the NSR, made its maiden voyage to see if the route is viable. The voyage at the time was only a trial and meant to see if the route was commercially feasible.

Melting ice has made Artic lanes, previously unpassable, more accessible in recent years.

"For it to work year-around, rather than only through the summer, the climate should have been warmed to a degree that the Arctic has completely melted and does not freeze in the winter," added Khalili, speaking to TRT World.

The Center for High North Logistics, a foundation based in Norway seeking to collect information on opening up the Northern Sea Route from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, found that between 2016 to 2019, the number of voyages increased by 58 percent.