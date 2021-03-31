Kachin guerrillas have attacked a police outpost in northern Myanmar, local media reported, in an indication of the deepening involvement of ethnic minority armed forces in the country's popular movement seeking to unseat the junta that seized power in February.

The action early on Wednesday follows conflict in eastern Myanmar, where Karen guerrillas seized an army outpost on Saturday and Myanmar’s military followed with air strikes that killed about 10 villagers and drove thousands more across the border into Thailand.

After the air strikes, the Karen National Union issued a statement from one of its armed units saying Myanmar military "ground troops are advancing into our territories from all fronts" and it may have to respond.

The KNU is the main political body representing the Karen minority.

READ MORE: Myanmar activists call for show of defiance on Armed Forces Day

Rebels as counterweight to regime?

The conflict in eastern Myanmar expanded the crisis regionally, as an estimated 3,000 Karen took temporary shelter in neighbouring Thailand.

Thai authorities said on Wednesday only about 200 remained in the country and were preparing to go back across the border.

Leaders of the protest movement against the military's February 1 ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi have been seeking an alliance with the ethnic minorities' armed groups to boost pressure on the junta.

They would like them to form what they are calling a federal army as a counterweight to the regime's armed forces.

It is unclear what, if any, progress has been made toward that goal, though several of the major groups — including the Kachin, the Karen and the Rakhines' Arakan Army in western Myanmar — have publicly denounced the coup and said they will defend protesters in the territory they control.

READ MORE: Thousands flee to Thailand as Myanmar jets hit Karen villages

Rebels seek autonomy since decades

More than a dozen of Myanmar's ethnic minorities have been seeking greater autonomy for decades, going through cycles of armed conflict and uneasy ceasefires.