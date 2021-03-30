When militants attacked Palma, a gas-rich port town, in northern Mozambique on Wednesday, the eastern African nation’s government almost stopped functioning. The government gave no statement until Sunday.

“The real question now is how the hell this was allowed to happen? How was this even possible. It’s clear that the insurgents have got better intelligence than the government,” said an anonymous source, who leads a South Africa-based private security firm, operating in Palma and the nearby areas.

Dozens of people were killed, said Omar Saranga, spokesman for the Mozambique Defense and Security Forces, on Sunday. It seems a number of deaths occurred during a rescue operation of trapped foreign workers in a hotel in Palma.

Daesh claims responsibility for the attacks. The terror group briefly took over the control of the port city, where foreign companies like France’s Total operate to conduct oil exploration efforts and other businesses. Wednesday's incident showed that the armed group still exists and has the capacity to capture territories like Palma.

"Several witnesses told Human Rights Watch that they saw bodies on the streets and residents fleeing after the Al Shabab fighters fired indiscriminately at people and buildings," the rights group said in a statement last week.

Al Shabab has no direct connection with the Somali group, carrying the same name. While the US believes Al Shabab has connections with Daesh, International Crisis Group (ICG) research does not find “especially close links”.

Failed rescue operation

According to sources, after the deadly attacks, there was a rescue operation to get both foreign and local workers out of the town. Around 180 people, including foreign workers, had been trapped in a hotel for three days under the siege of militants. Most foreign workers were from Britain, France and South Africa.

Sources could not say whether the Mozambique government forces or private military contractors were conducting the rescue operation. Companies like Total rely heavily on private military contractors to provide security to their business operations in places like Mozambique.

Sources say that 17 vehicles left Palma on Friday to reach a Total natural gas project facility on the Afungi Peninsula, but only seven of them could reach safety. Some of those cars came under the Daesh attack. Several people were reportedly killed.

There is no reliable information on what happened to the other ten vehicles and their riders. At least 50 people were unaccounted for, sources say. They fear the number could increase.

Like the land rescue operation, locals and foreign workers who were targeted could not be brought to safety by sea as Daesh-linked militants allegedly opened fire on vessels, preventing them from picking up people from the coastline.