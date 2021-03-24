The knives are out again as the United Nations Human Rights Council will sit to discuss Palestine under UNHRC Resolution 5/1: “Human rights violations and implications of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.”

Israel believes – and has succeeded in convincing some of its allies – that its treatment by the UNHRC is biased. There are two reasons for this. One is that it is singled out, as no other state has the distinction of having an agenda item dedicated to its breaches of human rights, and the other is that some of the states that sit on the council are themselves in breach of human rights.

The current members of the UNHRC include countries with at least a suspect human rights record including China, whose appalling treatment of the Uighur Muslims is but one aspect of its poor human rights record. However, it also includes countries like the United Kingdom and European countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark that like to pride themselves on their respect for human rights a core value of their democracies.

In its current 46thsession, the resolution requesting “the High Commissioner to report on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability & justice” had been adopted.

The United Kingdom abstained, while the Kingdom of Bahrain absented itself from the vote, possibly as a result of its normalisation agreement with Israel. In the European Union, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands all voted for the resolution while Austria and Bulgaria voted against it with the Czech Republic abstaining.

It is worth mentioning here that the European Union’s “EU-Israel Association Agreement” has respect for human rights as a value for the continuation of the agreement. This states clearly that “Article 2 Relations between the Parties, as well as all the provisions of the Agreement itself, shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, which guides their internal and international policy and constitutes an essential element of this Agreement.”

Well, ‘democratic principles’ are denied to non-Israeli citizens in territories which Israel rules over and even when it comes to allowing elections in the OPTs, Israel interferes in the democratic process by harassing candidates and in particular restricting, if not working to ban, elections in occupied East Jerusalem.

A quick Google search using the terms ‘Israel’ and ‘human right violations’ produces millions of hits confirming that Israel is a serial violator of international law and human rights law in relation to its treatment of the Palestinian people. It is obviously more useful to read the weekly and periodic reports by UN OCHA for genuine, independent, data on Israel’s daily violations. These include 7,527 structures belonging to Palestinians that Israel demolished between 2009 and 2021. During the same period 11,379 Palestinians were displaced from their homes.

The same source shows Palestinian fatalities between 2008 and 2021 as 5,561 and injuries as 115,000. I do not wish to compare Israeli and Palestinian casualties for the sake of the comparison but the difference between these is clear for all to see. The data includes the excessive and painful casualties inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza during 3 wars between 2008 and 2014 which left utter devastation on the tiny strip.

Amnesty International listed further human rights abuses including, unlawful killings, denial of freedom of movement, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and mistreatment in custody which included deaths in custody, freedom of expression and association, the right to housing, evictions, gender-based violence, conscientious objections and discrimination against refugees, asylum-seekers and migrant workers.

It is also worth remembering that it is now 73 years since Israel was created by force, resulting in 1948 in the expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians to neighbouring countries.