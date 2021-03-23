Turkey is a “strong and valued ally,” the US top diplomat said on Tuesday, asserting that it is in the interest of NATO to have Turkey in the bloc.

“It’s no secret that we have differences with Turkey, including over the S-400s, and including certain actions that it has taken, including in the Eastern Mediterranean."

“It’s also no secret that Turkey is a long-standing and valued ally, and one that I believe we have a strong interest in keeping anchored to NATO. And I believe that’s also in Turkey’s interest as well,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels.

His remarks came in an address with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Blinken also said NATO has showed its effectiveness in dealing with some disagreement, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, “serving as a vehicle for deconfliction, for de-escalation, for finding a way forward.”

Calling it a “positive step,” the US official said the work on it must go on.