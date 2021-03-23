At least 10 people have been shot dead by a gunman at a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado, police said.

Among those dead was police officer Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, near Denver.

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers... Officer Tally responded to the scene – was first on the scene – and he was fatally shot," said police chief Maris Herold.

Colorado governor Jared Polis and Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver each referred to the incident as a "tragedy" in statements on Twitter.

"Words can do no justice to the tragedy that has unfolded this afternoon," wrote Weaver.

"Our community will soon grieve our losses, and begin our healing. Our brave police officers and first responders have the gratitude of our entire city."

Officers were reportedly shot at as they responded to a report of a person hit with gunfire in the parking area of King Soopers, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Live-streamed video showed a white middle-aged man – shirtless and seemingly covered in blood – being detained by police and led away from the store.

Eyewitnesses inside the store at the time of the shooting said they heard multiple gunshots before fleeing through a back entrance.