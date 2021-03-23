WORLD
4 MIN READ
Cop among multiple dead in Colorado supermarket shooting
Officials confirmed that one injured suspect is in custody, and is being provided with medical treatment. The motive of the attack being investigated.
Cop among multiple dead in Colorado supermarket shooting
Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a home in Boulder as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before leaving after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, US, March 22, 2021. / Reuters
March 23, 2021

At least 10 people have been shot dead by a gunman at a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado, police said.

Among those dead was police officer Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, near Denver.

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers... Officer Tally responded to the scene – was first on the scene – and he was fatally shot," said police chief Maris Herold.

Colorado governor Jared Polis and Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver each referred to the incident as a "tragedy" in statements on Twitter.

"Words can do no justice to the tragedy that has unfolded this afternoon," wrote Weaver.

"Our community will soon grieve our losses, and begin our healing. Our brave police officers and first responders have the gratitude of our entire city."

Officers were reportedly shot at as they responded to a report of a person hit with gunfire in the parking area of King Soopers, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Live-streamed video showed a white middle-aged man – shirtless and seemingly covered in blood – being detained by police and led away from the store.

Eyewitnesses inside the store at the time of the shooting said they heard multiple gunshots before fleeing through a back entrance.

Recommended

"I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips," Ryan Borowski, who was in the store when he heard at least eight gunshots and escaped, told CNN.

"It felt amazing that everybody was helping each other out and that our instincts were on the same page and we ran... I don't know why other people didn't, and I'm sorry that they froze. I wish that this just didn't happen."

A press conference is scheduled at 5:45 pm (2345 GMT).

Polis said he was still "closely watching unfolding events."

"My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," he wrote.

Armored vehicles, at least six ambulances and dozens of personnel including FBI agents and at least one SWAT team were deployed to the scene.

"Our SWAT team is on the way to assist," tweeted the sheriff's department of neighboring Jefferson County.

Unverified early images appeared to show at least three wounded people lying prone on the ground both inside and immediately outside the store, as multiple gunshots rang out.

"Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA," the Boulder police department posted on Twitter.

Later, shoppers who had been led safely out of the store sat wrapped in blankets, talking to emergency workers.

The city of Boulder is located around 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the state capital Denver, in the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage