BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkey's new central bank chief meets bankers, vows to fight inflation
Sahap Kavcioglu pledges to tackle inflation which has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years.
Turkey's new central bank chief meets bankers, vows to fight inflation
Sahap Kavcioglu, a former parliamentarian, was appointed to head the central bank after the dismissal of Naci Agbal in the early hours on Saturday. / AA
March 21, 2021

Turkey's new central bank chief has said the bank will continue to set the policy to permanently lower inflation, which has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years.

"The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs, and will contribute to the development of conditions essential for sustainable growth that will enhance investment, production, exports and employment," Sahap Kavcioglu said in a statement on Sunday. 

Kavcioglu replaced Naci Agbal as the bank's chief on Saturday.

READ MORE:Turkey unveils new economic reform package

Kavcioglu speaks with bank chiefs

"In line with the transparency and predictability principles in policies, communication channels will be used effectively to address all stakeholders," Kavcioglu said.

Recommended

Kavcioglu also held a call with bank CEOs on Sunday afternoon. 

The online call with the heads of Turkey's big private and public lenders will aim to address the current market and policy situation, Reuters cited two sources with direct knowledge of it.

The call could shed light on how policy might shift given Kavcioglu's public calls for looser policy. 

In a newspaper column last month he said –– contrary to monetary orthodoxy –– that high rates "indirectly cause inflation to rise".

Kavcioglu said in Sunday's statement that policy meetings will remain on a monthly schedule, suggesting any rate cuts may wait until the next planned meeting on April 15.

READ MORE:Moody’s upgrades Turkey's economic growth forecast

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?