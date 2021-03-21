Turkey's new central bank chief has said the bank will continue to set the policy to permanently lower inflation, which has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years.

"The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs, and will contribute to the development of conditions essential for sustainable growth that will enhance investment, production, exports and employment," Sahap Kavcioglu said in a statement on Sunday.

Kavcioglu replaced Naci Agbal as the bank's chief on Saturday.

Kavcioglu speaks with bank chiefs

"In line with the transparency and predictability principles in policies, communication channels will be used effectively to address all stakeholders," Kavcioglu said.