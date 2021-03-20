Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta in support of the Asian American community after a shooting at three local day spas this week left eight people dead, six of them Asian women.

The killings followed a year of mounting anti-Asian violence in the United States, which community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

Crowds of people wearing masks, waving American flags and carrying posters that read "We are not the virus" and "Stop Asian Hate" stood in front of the golden-domed Georgia State Capitol building on Saturday.

"The women who perished, ... I see my family in them," Timothy Phan from Port St. Lucie, Florida, who drove eight hours to attend the rally, told CNN. "I feel like far too often, we're just erased."

Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats elected in January, attended the rally in support of the demonstrators and led them in a moment of silence for the victims, video on Twitter showed.

"We gather today to honour and remember those who lost their lives and to demand justice," Senator Ossoff said.

"Let us build a state and a nation where no one lives in fear because of who they are or where they or their family come from."

“No matter how you want to spin it, the facts remain the same. This was an attack on the Asian community," said Georgia state Representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House.

She noted that the shooter targeted businesses operated by women of Asian descent.

“Let’s join hands with our ally community and demand justice for not only these victims but for all victims of white supremacy,” she said.

Protester: Tired of fighting the same fight

A couple hundred people gathered in a separate park in the heart of downtown Atlanta and marched together through the streets to join the larger rally, yelling slogans like “We are what America looks like.”

Frankie Laguna, 23, who grew up in Atlanta but now lives in Tennessee, was an organiser of that group and told the crowd she was the first person in her family born in the US after her mother came here from Taiwan.

“I'm sick of being belittled and hypersexualised and hated for who I am, for something I can't change,” she said as the group began marching toward the Capitol.

She also participated in protests last summer against racial injustice and police brutality.