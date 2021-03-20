Record rains and widespread flooding have prompted evacuations along Australia's east coast and filled Sydney's main reservoir to overflowing for the first time in 30 years, officials said.

Authorities warned of potentially "life-threatening" flash floods as the torrential rains pummelled a vast coastal region already soaked by an unusually wet summer.

"It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," said Agata Imielska of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains moved south down the coast.

READ MORE: Heavy rain douses Australia's east coast bushfires

More rains

The Bureau of Meteorology reported flooding levels surpassing record 2013 floods along the Hastings River outside Port Macquarie, about 400 kilometres (240 miles) north of Sydney.

Towns in the area have already seen record rainfall of more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) since Friday morning, the bureau said.

It warned the heavy rains were forecast to continue through Saturday "potentially leading to life-threatening flash flooding".

The flood and extreme weather warnings stretched from Port Macquarie to areas 500 kilometres south of Sydney, where residents were urged to stay indoors due to the flash flooding risk.