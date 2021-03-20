Turkey announced the withdrawal from Istanbul Convention on early Saturday, according to a presidential decree.

"'The Council of Europe Convention on Violence Against Women and Prevention of Domestic Violence and Combatting With Them' has been terminated by the Republic of Turkey," said the official gazette issued by the presidency.

Ankara signed the convention in 2011 and was the first country to ratify it.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says the country continues to "struggle with determination for women to participate more in social, economic, political and cultural life. Women are not objects but subjects of life!"

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said on Twitter that women's rights are guaranteed in domestic legislation, especially in the constitution.

"Violence against women, above all, is a crime against humanity and a fight against this is a human rights issue. What really matters is the principles. In this direction, we will resolutely continue to fight against violence with the 'zero tolerance' principle today and tomorrow, as we did yesterday," Selcuk added.

Vice President Oktay said the country is determined to advance the dignity of women with Turkey's traditional and social spirit.

“For this noble cause, there is no need to seek the remedy outside or imitate others. The solution is in our traditions and in our core," Oktay said.