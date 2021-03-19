One of the most influential scholars of Ottoman history, Mehmet Genc, passed away in Istanbul on Thursday. He was 87.

He had been receiving treatment for lung cancer for one and half years at Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital.

A specialist in economic history, Professor Genc was one of the pioneering scholars who made the study of Ottoman history a part of global history, and engaged with the scholarly community both inside and outside of Turkey.

He is most known for his contributions to and deep understanding of the eighteenth and nineteenth-century Ottoman economic and bureaucratic history. Professor Genc’s innovative research methods allowed him to challenge the long-held assumptions of the Ottoman decline paradigm.

“Ant on a pilgrimage”

Known for his decades of dedication to scholarly endeavors and intellectual curiosity, Genc modestly likened himself to an “ant on a pilgrimage”; in reference to a story of an ant who set out on foot toward Mecca with the intention to make the Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage. The ant was told by those around him that he wouldn’t be able to complete the journey, to which he replied, “Even if I never reach there, at least I’ll die on the way!”

Born in 1934 in the village of Kemerkopru in the northeastern province of Artvin, near the Georgian border, Genc was the youngest of 7 children. Passionate about mathematics, he wished to continue studying in the field after completing his high school studies at Haydarpasa High School in Istanbul in 1953. However, he pursued studies in the Department of Finance and Economics at Ankara University instead, in order to be able to support his family.

A turning point for him was a tuberculosis diagnosis in his final year of university, which started a lifelong scholarly journey that encompassed not only mathematics, but also philosophy, literature, history, theology, sociology, econometrics and economic theory.

“‘Come friends,’ the doctor called to his colleagues with great enthusiasm. ‘Look, a classic, typical example of tuberculosis, like you see in the books!’” Genc recalled the doctor’s excitement at his diagnosis, “Here he was, delivering a death warrant to a 20-22 year old man, but he had tremendous excitement in his expression. I loved math. I was solving problems, and felt delighted when I solved problems I had been struggling with for weeks, days, months, but I didn't really know what this kind of pleasure was until then. It was the first time that I saw this delight, an excitement for knowledge, on someone else's face.”

It was during his six-month treatment in the hospital that Genc’s thirst for knowledge - and dissatisfaction with his own - started. He pored over nearly 200 works, including those of Unamuno, Dostoyevsi, Chekhov and Gogol, reflected on music, philosophy and literature in his culture, and others. He started to wonder what sorts of relationships his culture had with others. These sorts of identity questions eventually pushed him toward the field of economic history, writes Abullah Mesud Kucukkalay, one of Genc’s students who wrote a semi-biographical literature review of Genc’s works and contributions.

In 1960, he entered the newly founded Institute of Turkish Economic History at Istanbul University as an assistant in economic history, supervised by Omer Lutfi Barkan, who, inspired by the Annales school of historiography, was applying social scientific methods to economic history.

There, combining his interest in historiography and developmental economics, Genc sought to investigate the reasons behind what is called the Ottoman State’s “underdevelopment,” or resistance to capitalism. Unsatisfied with the existing explanations, he spent decades in the archives seeking the answers to this problematique.