WORLD
4 MIN READ
Top UN official says hatred of Muslims is an 'epidemic'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the rising trend of anti-Muslim hatred as part of a wider global shift toward nationalism.
Top UN official says hatred of Muslims is an 'epidemic'
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 3 : A woman standing under an umbrella holds a banner reading 'Muslims are welcome racists are not' during a protest speaking out against racism and in particular Islamophobia in opposition to the far right groups such as the United Patriots front and Reclaim Australia at the Federation Square, Melbourne, Australia on April 3, 2016. / AA
March 18, 2021

On Wednesday, while marking the Commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at a United Nations event, Guterres said that hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to “epidemic proportions”. 

Drawing attention to skyrocketing anti-Muslim bigotry that is taking shape around nationalism, Guterres said, "A resurgence in anti-Muslim bigotry is certainly in-line with other distressing trends we are seeing globally: a resurgence in ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable populations including Muslims, Jews, some minority Christian communities, as well as others." 

It is not the first time he has raised this issue. The secretary general last month also called for a global reset for the sake of human rights. 

In his last speech on Wednesday, Guterres also said, "Minority communities are part of the richness of our cultural and social fabric, yet we see not only forms of discrimination, but also policies of assimilation that seek to wipe out the cultural and religious identity of minority communities".

He quoted the Holy Quran. “Nations and tribes were created to know each other,” suggesting that diversity richness should not be seen as a threat. 

Guterres also mentioned that stoking the fires of racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, violence against some minority Christian communities, homophobia, xenophobia and misogyny, is nothing new.

“It has just become more overt, easier to achieve, and globalised.”

“When we allow the denigration of any one of us, we set the precedent for the demonization of all of us,” Guterres added on 22 February. 

The International Day to Combat Islamophobia was marked for the first time this year following the deadly attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15, 2019 in which 51 Muslims were killed and 49 others injured.

Recommended

A grudge transcending centuries

Even Joram van Klaveren, a former far-right European politician, and a once close ally of Geert Wilders, speaking to TRT World said that the far-right across the world attempts to use and impose historical events on the present day, and today’s violence against Muslims is a form of revenge. 

Now, after two years since Brenton Tarrant live-streamed a massacre of Muslims at two mosques in New Zealand, Klaveren says nothing has changed. 

“What Tarrant and the others from the far-right do is that they bring these stories out of history, twist them around and use them to scare everybody,” he explains. 

“They don't say that we in Europe should be thankful to Muslims for algebra, maths and hospitals - the things we borrowed from the Islamic civilisation,” Klaveren added.

The main lines of Tarrant’s infamous manifesto, which suggests Muslim migrants are a threat to white Europeans, have been widely used against Muslims in racist attacks accross the continent, and Klaveren says that this perception has not really changed. 

“More often they see the news of terrorist attacks and young Muslim migrants shown as hooligans. A combination of this worries people. There are Muslim organisations, which are doing a lot of charity work but it never gets the media coverage,” he told TRT World.  

He adds that many Europeans have an inherited fear of Islam because of a history of wars that Muslims and Europeans fought centuries ago. 

“At the same time, the rise of the nationalist right-wing politics has coincided with the rapid increase in Europe’s secularisation,” said Klaveren. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage