Independent UN sanctions monitors have accused Erik Prince, co-founder of the infamous Blackwater private security company, of plotting and launching a failed mercenary operation in Libya.

Dubbed the “Energizer Bunny” of the shadowy private military and security contracting world, Prince’s plans were detailed in a 120-page report delivered to the UN Security Council on how he “violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by sending weapons to a militia commander who was attempting to overthrow the internationally backed government.”

That commander? Libyan warlord and former CIA asset, General Khalifa Haftar.

According to the report, UN monitors said they had “identified that Erik Prince made a proposal for the operation to Haftar in Cairo, Egypt, on, or about, 14 April 2019.” Haftar was in Cairo at the time to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

The UN arms embargo on Libya has been ignored by all sides since 2011, even with violators facing travel ban and asset freeze sanctions per UN Security Council Resolution 1970. The country has been divided since 2014 between the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west and Haftar’s eastern-based forces.

Although rival Libyan administrations agreed to a ceasefire last October, neither have pulled back their forces. Haftar has received support from Russia and the United Arab Emirates, while the United Nations recognized GNA is backed by Turkey.

‘Project Opus’

Referenced as ‘Project Opus,’ Prince’s proposal was described as a “well-funded private military company operation” designed to provide Haftar with armed assault helicopters, intelligence surveillance aircraft, maritime interdiction, drones, and cyber intelligence and targeting capabilities.

“The Project Opus plan also included a component to kidnap or terminate individuals regarded as high value targets in Libya,” the UN monitors wrote.

The report documents how Prince first plotted to invade Libya from Jordan. But after a Jordanian military official questioned his partner, Christiaan Durrant, following a meeting in mid-June 2019 in which Durrant introduced himself under a false name, the operation was shut down and Durrant instructed to leave the country.