Sri Lanka has said that a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was "merely a proposal," following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.

Sri Lanka's minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, earlier said on Saturday it would "definitely" ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.

But the foreign ministry said on Tuesday a decision had not yet been taken on what it described as "merely a proposal...under discussion."

"The government will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and sufficient time will be taken for necessary consultations to be held and for consensus to be reached," it said in a statement.

Muslims make up around a tenth of the population in majority-Buddhist Sri Lanka.

'Injury to feelings of Muslims'