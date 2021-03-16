Turkey's new landmark economic reform package will attract delayed investments, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan has said, adding the country is working on a lira equivalent digital money.

"We'll come together with EU and G20 ambassadors as well as foreign investors to share the reform agenda," Elvan said on Tuesday.

He said Turkey will hold quarterly meetings to evaluate its success and the new reform package will increase predictability while increasing direct and portfolio investments.

Turkey facing 'delayed demand'