The Taliban are breaking their promises on women's rights and inclusivity in Afghanistan, the UN rights chief has said, as she also criticised violence against protesters and alleged reprisal killings.

Michelle Bachelet on Monday said there were "credible allegations" former members of the security forces had been killed, and some people who worked for previous administrations had been detained and later "found dead".

She also highlighted allegations of house-to-house searches of former officials, raids on civil society groups and "increasing violence against protesters and journalists".

She told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva she was "dismayed by the lack of inclusivity of the so-called caretaker cabinet, which includes no women and few non-Pashtuns".

The announcement of the government of male loyalists last week was a key step in the Taliban's consolidation of power over Afghanistan, following a military victory that saw them oust the US-backed administration on August 15.

Notorious for their brutal and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had promised a more inclusive government this time.

However, all the top positions were handed to key leaders from the movement and the Haqqani network – the most violent faction of the Taliban known for devastating attacks.

Women 'progressively excluded'

In an update to the council on the rights situation, requested during a special session last month, Bachelet stressed that most Afghans were eager to see an end to decades of conflict and division.